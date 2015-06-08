Ad
euobserver
Many Turks do not want Turkey to become a one man show (Photo: akparti.org.tr)

Analysis

Erdogan down but not out

EU & the World
EU Political
by Joost Lagendijk, Istanbul,

The pollsters were right.

Most of Turkey’s polling companies predicted a defeat for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and a resounding victory for the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Selahattin Demirtas.

Still, the AKP came out as the biggest party by far with 41% of the votes (down from 50% in 2011) while the HDP indeed managed to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Turkey elections: More democracy or authoritarianism?
Putin and Erdogan: A new year and new challenges in the EU neighbourhood
Turkey elections: A worst case scenario
Turkish voters snub Erdogan
Many Turks do not want Turkey to become a one man show (Photo: akparti.org.tr)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections