Erdogan down but not out

The pollsters were right.
Most of Turkey’s polling companies predicted a defeat for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and a resounding victory for the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Selahattin Demirtas.
Still, the AKP came out as the biggest party by far with 41% of the votes (down from 50% in 2011) while the HDP indeed managed to ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
