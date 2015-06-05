Ad
The Commission has the right to restrict access to trade documents, the EU's top court has confirmed

EU court backs commission on trade secrecy

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU’s top court has ruled in favour of the European Commission’s right to protect the confidentiality of trade documents, in a move that will frustrate campaign groups seeking greater public access to EU trade negotiations.

In a ruling on Thursday (5 June), the European Court of Justice upheld a 2013 ruling rejecting claims by the campai...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

