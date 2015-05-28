Ad
euobserver
Russian football fans (Photo: Oleg N)

Fifa scandal spotlights Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Campaigners for tougher sanctions on Russia are saying it should lose the 2018 football World Cup if US or Swiss sleuths uncover corruption in its bid.

Bill Browder, a British businessman who has long fought for EU and US sanctions on tainted Russian officials, told EUobserver on Thursday (18 May) that: “Given the astronomical level of corruption of the Putin regime, it's hard to imagine the Russians didn't bribe anyone who would take their money at Fifa”.

“If corruption is prove...

