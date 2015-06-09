Ad
Istanbul stock exchange lost almost 6 percent and the Turkish Lira hit a new low on Monday because of political uncertainties. (Photo: tayfun)

Turkish markets hit by election results

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Turkey faced a near market crash on Monday (8 June) after ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) failed to win a majority in Sunday's general election, raising fears about the country's political stability.

The Istanbul stock exchange opened with an 8 percent loss Monday morning and lost almost 6 percent at the close, while the Turkish Lira lost 5 percent and reached a new low, at 2.75 Lira for 1 Dollar and 3.11 for 1 Euro.

The Lira's fall was contained by Turkey's central ban...

