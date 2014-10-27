Juncker's €300bn is beginning of 'fiscal union'

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's €300 billion investment plan is laying the ground for a fiscal union although no one dares call it such yet, according to a top EU official.

Laszlo Andor, in charge of employment and social affairs in the commission for the last five years, said "this effort to create an investment programme is an attempt to bring in elements of a fiscal union without calling it a fiscal union."

The Hungarian economist, in an interview with EUobs...