Spain blocks male appointment to ECB board

Spain has blocked the speedy appointment of Luxembourger Yves Mersch to join the European Central Bank (ECB) board amid a controversy on sexism.
Mersch was to be installed in the post by "written procedure" on Monday (5 November) - a protocol in which EU capitals send their agreement to Brussels in writing instead of holding a debate.
But Spain at the last minute withheld its assent to the use of the written format, meaning that EU leaders are likely to tackle the thorny subject ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
