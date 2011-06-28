Ad
euobserver
Roem skyline: leading international bankers met to consider the French model in Italy on Monday (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

European bankers mull French plan for Greek rollover

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European lenders are considering the 'first draft' of a plan put forward by French banks for a rollover of some 70 percent of the banks' holdings of Greek debt.

Unveiled by French President Nicholas Sarkozy on Monday (27 June), the plan would involve private bondholders agreeing to re-invest back in Greece half the amount of their holdings as they matured, swapping the debts for new longer-dated bonds.

The maturity on the new bonds remains up for discussion, with some German sourc...

euobserver

