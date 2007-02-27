Ad
euobserver
Some opponents of the common EU tax base argue it will be almost impossible to calculate it so that all are satisfied (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU summit paper sparks clash over taxation

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU finance ministers have clashed over a German presidency paper on the bloc's future economic policy prepared for the forthcoming summit of European leaders, with some member states opposing a reference to business taxation and to joint EU efforts to tackle "harmful tax practices."

After a similarly lively debate about harmonisation of tax base for companies at their previous meeting in late January, the tax issue sparked another collission of views by finance ministers on Tuesday (27 ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Some opponents of the common EU tax base argue it will be almost impossible to calculate it so that all are satisfied (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections