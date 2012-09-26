Ad
Riot police in Madrid fired rubber bullets into the crowd (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Anti-austerity protests in Spain turn violent

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Protesters clashed with riot police on the streets of Madrid on Tuesday (25 September) as Spain braces itself for a fresh round of spending cuts linked to a potential bailout.

Thousands of people marched toward the Spanish parliament asking for the government to resign.

The initially peaceful demonstration turned violent when protesters tried to tear down barricades and threw rocks at riot police, which responded with rubber bullets. Police said at least 22 people were arrested ...

