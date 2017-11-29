Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner Jyrki Katainen (l) and Phil Hogan present their ideas about the future of the common agriculture policy (Photo: European Commission)

Commission eyes end of 'one-size-fits-all' farm policy

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to give national governments more flexibility in how they implement the EU's long-controversial common agriculture policy.

"We have concluded that a one-size-fits-all approach to implementation is not always appropriate for a union of 500 million citizens," said EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan at a press conference on Wednesday (29 November).

"There has been a lot of criticism in relation to complexity of policy and the manner in which it has b...

Green Economy

