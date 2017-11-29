Commission eyes end of 'one-size-fits-all' farm policy

The European Commission wants to give national governments more flexibility in how they implement the EU's long-controversial common agriculture policy.
"We have concluded that a one-size-fits-all approach to implementation is not always appropriate for a union of 500 million citizens," said EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan at a press conference on Wednesday (29 November).
"There has been a lot of criticism in relation to complexity of policy and the manner in which it has b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here