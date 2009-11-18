Ad
euobserver
New buildings, but not ones already built, will have to maintain a carbon footprint of 'nearly zero' (Photo: EUobserver)

Construction sector across Europe given an eco-renovation

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The building sector in Europe is now scheduled to get an energy efficiency renovation, with all new buildings after 2020 forced to reduce their carbon footprint to almost zero.

The new energy efficiency standards, which kick in two years earlier for all new public buildings, are the product of a back-room compromise on legislation reached on Tuesday (17 November) between the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers, representing EU member states.

Making buildings energy-sm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
New buildings, but not ones already built, will have to maintain a carbon footprint of 'nearly zero' (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections