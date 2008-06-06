Environment ministers agree GMO approval overhaul

EU environment ministers have supported a proposal from France to overhaul Europe's approval process for genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
Meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday (5 June), the ministers decided that the risk assessment procedures within the GMO evaluation and authorisation system needed to be improved and there needs to be a longer-term discussion of their impact on the environment.
"The scientific advice provided by the European Food Safety Agency [the body that c...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here