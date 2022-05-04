EU's Russian gas exit plan at risk of being undermined

The EU Commission is expected to unveil plans in mid-May to end Russian gas imports by "the end of the decade," EU energy commissioner Simson told MEPs during a plenary debate in Strasbourg on Tuesday (3 May). \n \nThis plan builds on an ambitious strategy — RepowerEU, presented in March — that foresees a cut of Russian gas imports by two-thirds before the end of the year.
According to the plan, on...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
