euobserver
Commissioner Maros Sefcovic called the Energy Union the “most ambitious energy project since the coal and steel community” (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels wants stronger role in gas deals

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to be more closely involved when member states negotiate energy contracts with third countries such as Russia, it announced Wednesday (25 February).

The EU's executive body said it wants to be informed from an early stage, participate in negotiations, and be able to introduce standard contract clauses “to ensure that the EU speaks with one voice in negotiations” for energy contracts, especially gas.

National governments would have to share “the price,...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

