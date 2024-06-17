Ad
Austrian environment minister Leonore Gewessler cast a deciding vote on Monday (Photo: European Union)

EU finally backs nature restoration law, after Austrian U-turn

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The nature restoration law was finally adopted by EU environment ministers on Monday (17 June), after Austria and Slovakia both changed their position and supported the proposal, allowing it to pass with a narrow majority. 

“I am pleased with this positive vote,” said Belgium’s climate representative, Alain Maron, representing the rotating EU presidency.<...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Austrian environment minister Leonore Gewessler cast a deciding vote on Monday (Photo: European Union)

