Businesses join forces to call on EU to save nature restoration law

A group of companies have called on the Belgian presidency of the EU Council to save the bloc's embattled nature restoration law before the end of June.
The signatories of the letter sent on Wednesday (29 May), included listed corporations such as Coca-Cola Europe and H&M, but it was also signed by the European association for fishers and environment...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
