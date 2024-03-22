EU postpones vote on landmark nature restoration law

A final vote on the EU's Nature Restoration Law, set for April and which was meant to be a mere formality, was removed from the agenda on Friday (22 March) after EU member states failed to reach the needed majority.

The legislation, which is one of the main pillars of the EU's Green Deal, was designed to protect biodiversity and has already been approved by member states and the EU parliament.

But resistance against the legislation increased over the past few days, as Hungary su...