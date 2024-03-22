An UK-EU defence deal is back on agenda: what could it look like?

It's easy to forget that an EU-UK treaty on defence and security policy, as part of London's departure from the bloc, was on the table until the latter stages of the Brexit negotiations.
That idea, initially proposed by prime minister Theresa May but quickly dumped by her successor Boris Johnson in 2019, is now back on the agenda — though MEPs and diplomats were cagey on what it might look like at a hearing in the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee earlier this week.<...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
