Doubt and anger greet last-minute backtracking on EU biodiversity law

The EU's nature restoration law, which aims to restore at least 20 percent of its land and sea by the end of the decade, is on life support.
Last week, several member states, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, and Hungary, withdrew their support for the legislation.
EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius warned on Monday (25 March) that the move "raised serious questions about the credibility of our inst...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
