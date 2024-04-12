Ad
The EU Commission has unveiled new funding programmes for African coffee producers to comply with the bloc's anti-deforestation law (Photo: Taylor Flowe)

Resist backlash on deforestation law, green groups tell EU

Africa
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

European environmental groups have urged the EU Commission to stand firm on implementing the bloc's landmark anti-deforestation legislation — despite a backlash from governments in South America, Africa and some EU ministers.

In a letter published on Thursday (11 April) to commission president Ursula von der Leyen, 170 environmental organisations urged the EU executive t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

