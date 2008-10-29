Ad
euobserver
Hungary is to receive international aid to prevent an economic meltdown (Photo: EUobserver)

Record rescue package for battered Hungarian economy

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Hungary is to receive a record sum of €20 billion in a rescue package agreed by the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and designed to help Budapest cope with the devastating damage to national finances and the forint caused by the global credit crunch.

The financial aid is due to be delivered through three channels: the EU will provide a loan of €6.5 billion under a "medium-term assistance facility" that is allowed for member states under the bloc's rule...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Hungary is to receive international aid to prevent an economic meltdown (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections