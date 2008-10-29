Record rescue package for battered Hungarian economy

Hungary is to receive a record sum of €20 billion in a rescue package agreed by the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and designed to help Budapest cope with the devastating damage to national finances and the forint caused by the global credit crunch.

The financial aid is due to be delivered through three channels: the EU will provide a loan of €6.5 billion under a "medium-term assistance facility" that is allowed for member states under the bloc's rule...