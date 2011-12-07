Ad
euobserver
Brussels is investigating price-fixing in the e-book trade (Photo: unten44)

Apple faces EU probe over e-book pricing

Green Economy
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (6 December) said it is investigating possible collusion between Apple and five large publishing houses in the market for e-books, keeping prices artificially high.

It said the American electronics giant, whose popular iPad also serves as an e-book reader, may have helped the publishers - Hachette Livre (France), Harper Collins (USA), Simon & Schuster (USA), Penguin (UK) and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holzbrinck (Germany) - to “engage in anti-competitive ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Apple and record companies to face Brussels over EU music distribution
Brussels is investigating price-fixing in the e-book trade (Photo: unten44)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections