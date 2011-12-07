Apple faces EU probe over e-book pricing

The European Commission on Tuesday (6 December) said it is investigating possible collusion between Apple and five large publishing houses in the market for e-books, keeping prices artificially high.

It said the American electronics giant, whose popular iPad also serves as an e-book reader, may have helped the publishers - Hachette Livre (France), Harper Collins (USA), Simon & Schuster (USA), Penguin (UK) and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holzbrinck (Germany) - to “engage in anti-competitive ...