EU to 'stop the clock' on airline carbon tax

The European Commission is proposing to suspend the enforcement of its controversial aviation tax for one year in a bid to allow dissenting non-EU countries to formulate an alternative global solution.

"If this exercise does not deliver – and I hope it does - then needless to say we are back to where we are today with the EU ETS [Emissions Trading Scheme]. Automatically," said EU climate action commissioner Connie Hedegaard in Brussels on Monday (12 November).

ETS requires all ai...