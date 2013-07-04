Portugal and Greece highlight eurozone fragility

Political turmoil in Portugal and concerns about the pace of reform in Greece have raised fears that the eurozone crisis may be about to reignite.

Nervous markets pushed up borrowing costs in Portugal to a painful 8 percent Wednesday (3 July) after the governing coalition of Pedro Passos Coelho saw the resignation of its finance and foreign ministers over the social and economic costs of austerity measures.

The prime minister on Tuesday evening vowed not to resign amid calls from ...