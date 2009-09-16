Ad
euobserver
The old continent has surpassed the United States in terms of wealth due to the financial crisis (Photo: Wikipedia)

Crisis makes Europe the richest region in the world, study says

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

Europe has emerged as the richest region in the world, pushing North America, where wealth has declined by more than 20 percent due to the economic crisis, off the top spot, a study has shown.

The world's richest also feel the recession biting, especially in North America, where the financial crisis first unfolded a year ago, reveals a survey on global wealth carried out by the Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm.

North America's wealth, measured in assets...

Tags

euobserver

