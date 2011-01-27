Ad
A splintering of the euro would be 'cataclysmic', says Sarkozy (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Sarkozy: 'Failure of euro would be cataclysmic'

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has come out swinging in defence of Europe's single currency, saying France and Germany "will never let the euro fail."

In a keynote speech to some of the most powerful businessmen and politicians on the planet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday (27 January), Mr Sarkozy attempted to kill off suggestions that the euro could splinter.

"The euro is Europe. And Europe spells 60 years of peace. Therefore we will never let the...

