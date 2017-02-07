Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg is suing the "unknown" persons who are responsible for the diesel fraud (Photo: Volkswagen)

Luxembourg sues 'unknown' VW staff on emissions fraud

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Luxembourg has filed a lawsuit for fraud against “unknown” executives in Volkswagen Group who were responsible for the Dieselgate affair.

The Grand Duchy said on Monday (6 February) that it could not name names because it was still unclear who within the German carmaker knew that millions of its diesel cars were being equipped with emissions cheating software.

Rosano Grasso, the lawyer on behalf of the state, added,

