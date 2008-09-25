Ad
euobserver
President Aliyev (r) is hedging his bets between the EU and Russia (Photo: Ilham-Aliyev)

Azerbaijan diverts EU oil to Russia and Iran


by Valentina Pop,

Azerbaijan is sticking to plans to reduce oil exports to the EU and increase shipments to Russia and Iran, as the South Caucasus country - home to another Russia-influenced frozen conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - seeks to spread risk.

In the immediate aftermath of the Georgian crisis Azerbaijan decided as a temporary move to reduce shipments through Europe's only direct import route from the energy-rich Caspian Sea – the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline - and to increase exports to Rus...

Green Economy
euobserver

