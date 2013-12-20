Ratings agency downgrades EU on summit day

Standard&Poor's, one of the leading US-based ratings agencies, on Friday (20 December) downgraded EU's rating by one notch to AA+, citing concerns over how the bloc's budget was funded.

"In our opinion, the overall creditworthiness of the now 28 European Union member states has declined," Standard&Poor's said in a note to investors.

Last month, it downgraded the Netherlands, one of the few remaining triple-A rated EU countries. In the eurozone, only Germany, Luxembourg and Finlan...