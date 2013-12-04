Ad
Syrian woman crossing the border with one-month old son on 1 May (Photo: UNHCR)

EU countries offered €6,000 per head to take in refugees

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is proposing to pay EU countries €6,000 for each UN-registered refugee which they agree to resettle.

The idea, announced by the European Commission on Wednesday (4 December), is part of a package designed to stop people dying on sea crossings and being exploited by human traffickers.

It is aimed at the Syria crisis. Over 2 million Syrians are registered refugees, many of them living in overcrowded camps in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

The EU resettl...

