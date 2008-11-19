Ad
If Opel gets in real trouble, there "will be a knock-on effect all down the line," says Mr Verheugen (Photo: European Commission)

EU industry commissioner backs Opel aid

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU industry commissioner Gunter Verheugen on Wednesday (19 November) signaled support for possible German government aid to Germany-based carmaker Opel, saying Opel's situation is exceptional and justifies special measures.

Opel has been experiencing sales, as well as financial, problems in the last weeks, and has asked the German government for loan guarantees in case its parent company, US car maker General Motors Corp, can no longer finance it.

But as a division of General Moto...

