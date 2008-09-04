Ad
MEPs are concerned that cloning is harmful to animal welfare (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs call for ban on animal cloning for food

by Leigh Phillips,

MEPs have called for a European ban on the cloning of animals for food in a resolution passed on Wednesday (3 September) by 622 votes to 32, with 25 abstentions. The members also pushed for an embargo on the import of cloned animals, along with offspring and any cloned food products.

Concerns focused on the high mortality rates of cloned animals.

"Cloning is an incredibly wasteful way of producing food, requiring the loss of many animal lives just to produce one successful clone,...

