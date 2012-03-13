Heckles on 'double standards' as EU freezes Hungary's money

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (13 March) approved a controversial funding freeze on Hungary under the bloc's new deficit rules, but some countries, led by Austria, say it was a bit harsh after Spain obtained concessions.

"We had a quite long discussion on Spain yesterday and on Hungary today, but it was worth it. The six-pack is working and delivering results," EU economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn said during a press conference, referring to a package of six EU budget discipline...