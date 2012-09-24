Ad
euobserver
Athens is at least €20 billion short (Photo: Aster-oid)

Greece should get more time, France says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France is in favour of giving Greece more time to meet bailout conditions, provided it is "sincere" on implementing reforms, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has said.

"We can already give it more time to pull through," he said in an interview with the Mediapart website on Sunday (23 September). He added that a Greek exit from the eurozone "cannot be the solution."

But he also said Athens should be "sincere in implementing reforms, including fiscal ones."

The Greek co...

