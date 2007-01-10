EU energy giants could face break up after 2009

EU energy giants such as France's EDF or Germany's E.ON could be broken into smaller pieces after 2009 if the European Commission gets its way on "unbundling" under a major new energy policy unveiled Wednesday (10 January), but a semi-unbundling compromise is the more likely outcome.

"Without effective separation of networks of production from energy transport and distribution we do not achieve the competition required," commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said. "The commission set...