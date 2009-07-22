Ad
euobserver
All eyes will be on Iceland's parliament as it votes on the pay-back terms to the Netherlands and Britain (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bank reparations linked to Iceland's EU membership bid

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

The Netherlands is stepping up pressure on Iceland to hammer out a draft deal on compensation to Dutch savers for money lost in Icelandic banks, linking the agreement to the island's EU membership bid.

"It is absolutely necessary that the agreement is approved," Dutch foreign minister Maxime Verhagen stated on Tuesday (21 July) after a meeting with his Iceland's counterpart Ossur Skarphedinsson, AFP reported.

"A solution to the problem of Icesave would encourage rapid consideratio...

