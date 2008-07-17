Poland wins extra time to rescue historic Gdansk shipyards

Following personal intervention by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Warsaw has won an additional eight weeks to rescue two docks at the Gdansk shipyard, once Europe's leading shipbuilder.

"It is essential that the Polish authorities use this final opportunity to come up with solutions that will guarantee the viability of the shipyards without undue subsidies," EU competition commissioner Neelie Kroes said in a statement on Wednesday (16 July).

The gesture came after Poland ple...