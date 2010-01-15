Ad
euobserver
Greece has faced strong pressure from markets in recent months (Photo: Wikipedia)

Greece outlines deficit plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The Greek cabinet has approved an ambitious plan to bring the country's deficit to within EU limits by 2012.

"We will attain our goals by any means possible," finance minister George Papaconstantinou told a news conference on Thursday (14 January), with the measures set to be presented to the European Commission on Friday.

Under the plan, the newly elected socialist government aims to cut the deficit to 8.7 percent of GDP this year, 5.6 percent next year and below 3 percent by 2...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Greece has faced strong pressure from markets in recent months (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections