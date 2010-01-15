Greece outlines deficit plan

The Greek cabinet has approved an ambitious plan to bring the country's deficit to within EU limits by 2012.

"We will attain our goals by any means possible," finance minister George Papaconstantinou told a news conference on Thursday (14 January), with the measures set to be presented to the European Commission on Friday.

Under the plan, the newly elected socialist government aims to cut the deficit to 8.7 percent of GDP this year, 5.6 percent next year and below 3 percent by 2...