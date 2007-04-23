EU and US agree pact on transatlantic market

The EU and the US have agreed details of an economic pact to be signed off at a bilateral summit later this month, with common standards for companies and new posts to deal with transatlantic issues both in Washington and Brussels on the table.

According to German weekly Der Spiegel, the new partnership was agreed by chancellor Angela Merkel - on behalf of the current German EU presidency - European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and US president George W. Bush ahead of the EU...