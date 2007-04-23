Ad
euobserver
The draft mentions the aim of "a transatlantic market without barriers" (Photo: European Commission)

EU and US agree pact on transatlantic market

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

The EU and the US have agreed details of an economic pact to be signed off at a bilateral summit later this month, with common standards for companies and new posts to deal with transatlantic issues both in Washington and Brussels on the table.

According to German weekly Der Spiegel, the new partnership was agreed by chancellor Angela Merkel - on behalf of the current German EU presidency - European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and US president George W. Bush ahead of the EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The draft mentions the aim of "a transatlantic market without barriers" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections