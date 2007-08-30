Foreign bidders likely to face restrictions in EU energy market

Brussels is planning to prevent foreign companies from having "uncontrolled access" to the European energy sector in a bid to alleviate the fears of EU capitals opposing the separation of supply and distribution channels in energy companies, known as unbundling.
According to a European Commission internal paper, cited by the Financial Times, non-European energy firms are likely to face a number of restrictive measures, which would significantly curb their ambitions to expand in Europe ...
