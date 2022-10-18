Tuesday

18th Oct 2022

France and Germany seek EU ban on killing male chicks

Nine EU countries are pushing for a Europe-wide ban to the systematic extermination of male chicks in farms.

"In the European Union alone, each year, hundreds of millions male chicks from laying hen hatcheries are disposed of after hatching, due to a lack of economic value," the group, led by France and Germany, said in a memo circulated earlier this week in the EU Council in Brussels.

  • Europe is the world's third largest producer of poultry meat (Photo: Notat)

"This practice of killing newly born chicks does not meet the expectations of European consumers," they added.

"The inclusion of an EU-wide ban on the systematic killing of male chicks in the legislative proposals announced for 2023 would respond to the consumers' demands for better animal welfare and serve fair competition within the sector," they said.

The crusading countries also include Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Portugal.

Austria, France, Germany, and Luxembourg already have bans at national level.

Potential alternatives to keep chicken-farming profitable include "the sexing of embryos in ovo in order to select only female embryos before hatching, or the fattening of male chicks", the group-of-nine added.

For its part, the EU Commission is preparing an economic impact assessment on the ban, ahead of its revision of EU animal welfare laws next year, the memo noted.

A Commission work programme, published on Tuesday (18 October), said the legal overhaul is due in autumn next year and will also include proposals to restrict use of cages in farming.

"It is encouraging that despite lobbying efforts by vested interests, the Commission is still adamant to deliver its promise to end the use of cages in farming," Compassion in World Farming, an NGO, said the same day.

It also called for greater protection for fish and for animals in transport as well as the male-chick slaughter ban.

"It is of utmost importance that no loopholes undermine the effectiveness of the law, and that funds are redirected to ensure a just transition to a more ethical food system," it added.

The EU is the world's third largest producer of poultry meat after the US and Brazil, in a sector worth €32bn a year and 300,000 jobs to the European economy.

Poland is the largest producer, with over 20 percent of the EU market.

Big-Agri is pushing for loopholes to keep caged animal farming

Despite citizen mobilisation and political support for the upcoming EU ban on cages for farmed animals, the lobbyists of Big Agri-food industry are now asking the EU for delays and loopholes that would make the new law ineffective in practice.

How Europe's pension funds are gambling with food prices

Some of Europe's largest pension funds are investing billions of euros in volatile commodity markets, risking the hard-earned income of millions of workers while fuelling a global hunger crisis caused in part by such investments, a new investigation has found.

EU adopts common charger law, forces iPhone redesign

The days of pilling up obsolete chargers in drawers and groping around to find the correct one are coming to an end. MEPs adopted new rules forcing all phone manufacturers to offer a common charging solution by autumn 2024.

Deregulation of new GMO crops: science or business?

Academics and biotech research organisations with corporate interests have been leading the lobby campaign to deregulate new genomic techniques in the EU — using 'climate-friendly' and 'science-based' narratives, according to a report.

Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?

The sharks are circling around the REACH proposal on 'forever chemicals' and there are rumours that it could be dropped from the commission's agenda. If true this would be a major coup for the chemicals industry and its political allies.

Big-Agri is pushing for loopholes to keep caged animal farming

Despite citizen mobilisation and political support for the upcoming EU ban on cages for farmed animals, the lobbyists of Big Agri-food industry are now asking the EU for delays and loopholes that would make the new law ineffective in practice.

