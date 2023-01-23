Monday

23rd Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Boom in software spying on remote workers, MEPs hear

  • Computer-monitoring software is helping firms track remote-working employees (Photo: Tirza van Dijk)

By

Listen to article

Companies are increasingly using software to spy on employees working remotely, Polish computer forensics analyst Maciej Broniarz told MEPs on Monday (23 January).

"The market for highly intrusive spyware is snowballing," Broniarz warned.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Remote monitoring tools, also known as Bossware, has the potential to breach privacy of unsuspecting employees, he said. He said the issue of such software "may lead to comparable breaches in privacy that are very similar to those for example, Pegasus."

Pegasus was developed by the Israeli NOS group and sold to some governments, including in Europe, to fight terrorism or other serious crimes.

Bu it has also been used against opposition politicians in Poland, journalists in Hungary, and some MEPs.

Meanwhile, Bossware is allowing firms to digitally-track people — by taking screenshots or logging keystrokes without letting employees know.

One study found that the global demand for employee-monitoring software increased by 58 percent March 2020 to September 2022, compared to 2019.

A more recent survey in the US from last September said some 60 percent of companies with employees who work remotely are using monitoring software to track employee activity and productivity.

Another, by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an NGO, says it is important to understand how remote monitoring effects workers' health, safety, livelihood, and collective bargaining rights. It also warned that built-in artificial intelligence biases of remote-monitoring poses additional problems when it comes to gauging productivity.

But issues over privacy and data protection rights remain, said Broniarz.

"It is mainly due to the lack of general supervision and discussion on that issue," he said, noting that internal policies of some companies tend to skip EU data protection rules.

One such case last year led a Dutch court to rule that Chetu, a Florida-based firm, had violated the human rights of a Dutch telemarketer. The Dutch remote employer had circumvented Chetu's webcam worker surveillance by switching it off. They then fired him for it.

The Dutch court, however, citing European Convention of Human Rights, said "video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, be it covert or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the employee's private life."

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Spyware scandals in Europe are 'much worse than Watergate'
  2. Phone spying scandal exposes 'impotent' Europe, says lead MEP

Magazine

Spyware scandals in Europe are 'much worse than Watergate'

The illicit use of spyware in Europe is worse than the Watergate scandal which brought down US president Richard Nixon — yet EU authorities are ignoring the danger, MEP Sophie in 't Veld tells Wester van Gaal.

Phone spying scandal exposes 'impotent' Europe, says lead MEP

Democracy in Europe is being undermined by alleged government-led spyware on citizens, journalists and politicians, says Dutch liberal MEP Sophie In't Veld, who is lead report writer for a European Parliament probe into the abuse.

Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'

Unpaid internships "reduce social mobility, because depending on the socio-economic level of your family, you will have more or less difficulty in accessing the labour market," warns María Rodríguez, president of the European Youth Forum.

Investigation

Cycling's legislative chaos: do they know what they're building?

Some EU countries lack clear and binding legislation regarding cycling infrastructure standards. There is little political will to introduce them, as this would stand in the way of real estate developers' interests or inconvenience car drivers.

Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'

Unpaid internships "reduce social mobility, because depending on the socio-economic level of your family, you will have more or less difficulty in accessing the labour market," warns María Rodríguez, president of the European Youth Forum.

Latest News

  1. EU auditors probe commission's role in defending EU money
  2. Boom in software spying on remote workers, MEPs hear
  3. Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?
  4. Why Putin war crimes 'tribunal' will need backing of Global South
  5. Germany 'shocks' allies by withholding Ukraine tanks
  6. New sanctions and democracy in focus This WEEK
  7. Internal memo: EU navies to police Libya migration for years
  8. MEPs urge EU countries to back a special tribunal on Russia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  3. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us