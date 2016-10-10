Ad
Students will soon be able to move into converted shipping containers in Gothenburg. (Photo: Urban Rigger)

Student villages on the water

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

With a projected deficit in Europe of more than 4 million student beds by 2025, governments across Europe are scrambling for a solution.

The Urban Rigger project in a former industrial port in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, might be an inspiration.

The first students will soon be able to move into old shipping containers that have been converted into homes. They are heated by solar power and cooled using sea water. They offer a central location, a village-type community...

