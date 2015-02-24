EU 'will not compromise on health' in trade negotiations

EU health commissioner Vytenis Andruikaitis has said he intends to help member states face the challenges of chronic diseases.

The commissioner notes that tackling obesity, alcohol and tobacco, Europe needs “effective and sustainable” health systems.

The EU cannot directly legislate in national healthcare issues directly but it can approach the issue in a roundabout way.



Andruikaitis, himself a doctor, said he will work with his economic and social affairs colleagues to tackl...