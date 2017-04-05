Breast implant scandal triggers more EU oversight

A broad range of medical devices - from stethoscopes to breast implants - will be put under greater scrutiny in the EU after the European Parliament agreed on new rules on Wednesday (5 April).

The new legislation will require the private organisations that certify medical devices, to do spot checks, including after the device has been certified.

This is the EU's response to a scandal involving breast implants, which saw French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) cheating with rega...