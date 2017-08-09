Holiday season means risk of tropical diseases in Europe

Warmer weather and summer travel put tropical mosquito-borne diseases on the European health authorities’ radar.
The warming climate has unpredictable and wide-ranging impacts on the environment. Some climate effects on human health are direct, such as extreme weather and rising sea levels that threaten low-lying areas. Other climate change effects on health are no less unpredictable but more indirect.
The Asian Tiger mosquito and Yellow Fever mosquito species are now present in ...
