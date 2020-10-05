Ad
Star sniffer dog Kössi. The dogs' handler sets out an extra 'positive' sample if there is too long a time-gap between positive samples, to keep their motivation high (Photo: University of Helsinki/Twitter)

Finland pioneers using sniffer dogs to test for coronavirus

by Tarja Knudsen, Copenhagen,

A pilot project has been started at Helsinki's Vantaa airport, where 10 dogs are now sniffing Coronavirus samples.

These samples are taken voluntarily from arriving passengers and the pilot will last until the end of the year.

There are four dogs 'on duty': two of them working with their handlers, while the two others are resting.

The dogs are of different breeds, ages and sizes and are owned by members of the Finnish Odour-Separation Dog ...

Author Bio

Tarja Knudsen is a Finnish academic who has worked for the Nordic Council and the European Environment Agency.

