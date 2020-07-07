Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the Croatian election campaign ad - which was filmed in her office building (Photo: HDZ/Twitter)

Commission chief under fire for Croatia campaign video

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission admitted Monday (6 July) "technical mistakes" were made during the production of a Croatian election campaign video in which commission president Ursula von der Leyen appears, throwing her political weight behind the ruling conservative party in that country.

The commission argued on Monday that von der Leyen was intended to be speaking in her personal capacity - which was not made clear in the video. ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

'Non-partisan' Timmermans campaigns for EU in Leiden
EU facing three more years of Kaczyński-ism
Commission defends von der Leyen hiring PR firm
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the Croatian election campaign ad - which was filmed in her office building (Photo: HDZ/Twitter)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections