Commission chief under fire for Croatia campaign video

The EU Commission admitted Monday (6 July) "technical mistakes" were made during the production of a Croatian election campaign video in which commission president Ursula von der Leyen appears, throwing her political weight behind the ruling conservative party in that country.
The commission argued on Monday that von der Leyen was intended to be speaking in her personal capacity - which was not made clear in the video. ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
