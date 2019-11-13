Cultural Battlefield

André Wilkins is the director of the European Cultural Foundation, an organisation created after the Second World War to help heal the continent's wounds.
Under Wilkins the foundation has stepped up grant-making to arts and media aiming to str...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.