Ad
euobserver
Future of Irish border remains at the heart of Brexit impasse (Photo: EUobserver)

UK opposition MPs attack new Brexit deal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British opposition MPs have begun to torpedo the latest Brexit deal with amendments that could delay or stop Britain from leaving the EU.

The first amendment - which passed by 322 votes against 306 in Westminster on Saturday (19 October) - delayed formal approval or rejection of the new Brexit deal until the government has put forward detailed legislation on the new arrangements.

The amendment - put forward by Oliver Letwin, an independent MP - also forced Britain to ask the EU ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU leaders back Brexit deal as Johnson faces Westminster
Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
Future of Irish border remains at the heart of Brexit impasse (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections