UK opposition MPs attack new Brexit deal

British opposition MPs have begun to torpedo the latest Brexit deal with amendments that could delay or stop Britain from leaving the EU.
The first amendment - which passed by 322 votes against 306 in Westminster on Saturday (19 October) - delayed formal approval or rejection of the new Brexit deal until the government has put forward detailed legislation on the new arrangements.
The amendment - put forward by Oliver Letwin, an independent MP - also forced Britain to ask the EU ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.